Local non-profits win $200,000 grant from Bank of America

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Local efforts to help those without a home received a major boost this month.

Bank of America announced the Judeo-Christian Outreach Center in Virginia Beach and the Lackey Clinic in Yorktown are the Hampton Roads market recipients of its 2019 Neighborhood Builders award.

The award comes with a $200,000 grant and a year of leadership training for staff members.

JCOC is dedicated to fighting hunger and homelessness in the area. Executive Director Todd Walker says the grant dollars will help in that mission.

"We'll be able to build up capacity, but we`ll also use half the money to rebuild our campus. We`re excited about creating affordable housing," said Walker.

The leadership may have even more of a lasting impact.

"It`s the long-term effect of the leadership training that helps build upon the opportunities for the organization for years to come," said Charlie Henderson, President of Bank of America's Hampton Roads market.

Walker says he's applied for the award for several years before winning.

The award's other winner, Lackey Clinic, provides healthcare to those who are low-income or uninsured.

Over the last 15 years, Bank of America has donated $240 million nationwide.