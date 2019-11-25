Local ministry provides free haircuts weekly to homeless

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A local ministry took action Monday to help their community with fresh cuts.

Serve NFK spent this morning giving free haircuts to the homeless and people in need.

About 20 people got shape-ups, a trim and whatever else they wanted to look and feel their best.

This happened at Oasis Social Ministry in Portsmouth.

Each week, they drive their red truck to different shelters and living facilities across Hampton Roads.

Serve NFK said they are a Christ-centered ministry dedicated to providing barbering services in a professional and authentic barbershop atmosphere.

Related: Haircut outside Gloucester shop gains attention online

“We talk about anything you would talk about in the barbershop,” Serve NFK barber John Vanty said. “The football, how their week was going – we just wanna be out here consistently and get to know people. A haircut will brighten your day. It brightens anybody’s day.”

The organization, along with Lionshead barbershop, will host their second annual Thanksgiving dinner this Thursday.