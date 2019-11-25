Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg heading to Norfolk as part of presidential campaign stop

NORFOLK, Va. – Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg just announce he is running for president, and now he will be in Hampton Roads on Monday as part of two public stops, according to his campaign.

Bloomberg’s trip to Norfolk comes after his presidential announcement and backing of 15 Democratic candidates in Virginia during elections earlier this November.

Michael Bloomberg officially announced his late-entry Democratic presidential bid on Sunday, unveiling a campaign that Bllomberg said will be squarely aimed at defeating President Donald Trump.

“I’m running for president to defeat Donald Trump and rebuild America. We cannot afford four more years of President Trump’s reckless and unethical actions,” Bloomberg wrote.

Bloomberg’s late 2020 bid — along with the money the billionaire can spend to fund his campaign — injects a new level of uncertainty into the race less than three months before the first voting in the race begins. In the last several days there was little doubt he was running.

To kick start his campaign, Bloomberg has placed at least $37 million worth of television advertising over the next two weeks, according to data from Kantar Media/CMAG.

Because of his late entry, aides to the former mayor have said he won’t compete in the first four voting contests, in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina. Instead, Bloomberg is staking his chances on an unconventional strategy of building support in the states that hold primaries on March 3, also known as Super Tuesday.

Download the News 3 App for updates on this story.