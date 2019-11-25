× First Warning Forecast: Tracking a mild day with highs in the mid 60s

Low temperatures will fall into the 30s. Some patchy fog is possible.

Temperatures will gradually warm as the week goes on. Tuesday and Wednesday will be milder, with highs in the low and mid 60s, which is above normal for this time of year. Tuesday will be dry with just a few passing clouds.

We will see a little more cloud cover as a cold front approaches and crosses late Wednesday. Right now, keeping rain chances around 25 percent because it looks like a lot of the moisture will be lost over the mountains or stay north of us. Once the cold front crosses, skies will clear out and the wind will pick up.

Much cooler for Thanksgiving. Temperatures will be below normal topping out in the low and mid 50s. It will feel colder though due to gusty wind out of the northwest. Winds gusts 25-30 mph possible. At least we’ll see plenty of sunshine! Temperatures will drop into the 30s overnight, so if you’re heading out to do some Black Friday shopping, you’re going to want to bundle up! Overall, Friday will be a chilly one with highs struggling to get out of the 40s.

Rain chances will increase over the weekend. Saturday will be chilly with highs in the upper 40s. Milder on Sunday with highs near 60, but we have a better chance to see some wet weather.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed Trace)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Meteorologist April Loveland

