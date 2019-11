SOUTHAMPTON CO, Va. – A fire Monday at a business in Southampton County has caused multiple units to respond.

The fire was confirmed by Franklin Fire and Rescue’s Captain Richard Grizzard.

The business affected by the fire is reportedly Valley Proteins Inc. on Valley Protein Drive near Emporia.

The South Hampton County Fire Department is handling fire, however, they have requested additional tankers from Northampton County, North Carolina.

Download the News 3 App for updates on this story.