Beard care products using the highest quality ingredients on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Rugged Evolution Beard Care Products is a line of natural products designed to nourish and care for beard while maintaining the highest quality ingredients.

CEO J. Arrington Gavin joins us with some balms, oils, shampoos, lotions and more that have beneficial properties for all beard types. Plus, we learn about how Rugged Evolution is giving back to the community.

Presented by

Rugged Evolution, Inc.

www.ruggedevo.com/

Click here to enter to win a prize pack with over $200 worth of products from Rugged Evolution Beard Care including a travel case, beard brush, beard comb, beard oils, beard creams, towel, beard shampoo and beard conditioner and shaving lotion.