Act 3 Podcast: The Snyder Cut, Doctor Sleep and The Lighthouse

Posted 1:41 pm, November 25, 2019, by , Updated at 01:42PM, November 25, 2019

Steven Wahl and Chandler Nunnally love movies!

It’s Monday, so it’s time for another edition of the Act 3 podcast. Chandler is back able to speak with a normal voice this week which is great because we have a lot to talk about. In news, we’re talking about some new projects getting announced as well as casting and we speculate whether there actually is a Zack Snyder cut of Justice League. We’ve also seen Doctor Sleep and we’ll talk about how underwhelming and over-long the movie is. And stick around as we try to sound intelligent and unpack the Robert Eggers film The Lighthouse.

Time Codes

Act One: News

-01:45 – “Joker 2” Rumored To Be In Development At WB

-05:25 – Noah Hawley To Write And Direct Next “Star Trek” Film

-09:00 – Harrison Ford To Star In Scripted TV Adaptation Of “The Staircase”

-12:35 – Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot And Other Hollywood Figures Call For Release Of “Justice League” Lost Edit

Act Two: What We’re Watching

-18:30 – Chandler: “The World According To Jeff Goldblum”, “Billy On The Street”, “His Dark Materials”

-23:23 – Steven – “The Crown” Season 3

-25:58 – Steven and Chandler – “Doctor Sleep”

Act Three: “The Lighthouse” Review/Discussion

-30:33 – Non-Spoilers

-44:28 – SPOILERS

