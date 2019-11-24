William & Mary football beats Richmond in overtime thriller, reclaims Capital Cup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The William & Mary football team reclaimed the Capital Cup with a thrilling 21-15 overtime victory at Richmond in its season finale on Saturday afternoon.

Freshman quarterback Hollis Mathis provided the game-winning touchdown pass when he connected with junior wideout Zach Burdick on a 23-yard strike. W&M's (5-7, 3-5) score came after senior defensive tackle Bill Murray blocked a 32-yard field goal attempt by UR's (5-7, 4-4) Jake Larson during the Spiders' overtime possession.

W&M tied the game at 15 midway through the fourth quarter when senior defensive lineman Darius Fullwood scored on a 3-yard fumble return that was caused when redshirt freshman linebacker Isaiah Jones knocked the ball loose on a sack.

Jones was selected as the Capital Cup Most Valuable Player after totaling a team-high nine tackles with 2.0 sacks, 4.0 TFL, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a PBU.

Game winning catch for the OT Win. Thank You Tribe Supporters. pic.twitter.com/ThxwhEnjMP — Mike London Sr. (@CoachMikeLondon) November 23, 2019

Tribe Standouts

In addition to the big blocked field goal in overtime, Murray closed out his remarkable collegiate career with six tackles, 3.0 TFL, a sack and a forced fumble.

Senior defensive backs Corey Parker and Isaiah Laster also came up big with interceptions.

Freshman wide receiver Kane Everson posted a team-best seven catches for 70 yards, while Bronson Yoder found the end zone with a 13-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.