William & Mary football beats Richmond in overtime thriller, reclaims Capital Cup

Posted 12:56 am, November 24, 2019, by , Updated at 12:57AM, November 24, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. - The William & Mary football team reclaimed the Capital Cup with a thrilling 21-15 overtime victory at Richmond in its season finale on Saturday afternoon.

Freshman quarterback Hollis Mathis provided the game-winning touchdown pass when he connected with junior wideout Zach Burdick on a 23-yard strike. W&M's (5-7, 3-5) score came after senior defensive tackle Bill Murray blocked a 32-yard field goal attempt by UR's (5-7, 4-4) Jake Larson during the Spiders' overtime possession.

W&M tied the game at 15 midway through the fourth quarter when senior defensive lineman Darius Fullwood scored on a 3-yard fumble return that was caused when redshirt freshman linebacker Isaiah Jones knocked the ball loose on a sack.

Jones was selected as the Capital Cup Most Valuable Player after totaling a team-high nine tackles with 2.0 sacks, 4.0 TFL, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a PBU.

Tribe Standouts
In addition to the big blocked field goal in overtime, Murray closed out his remarkable collegiate career with six tackles, 3.0 TFL, a sack and a forced fumble.

Senior defensive backs Corey Parker and Isaiah Laster also came up big with interceptions.

Freshman wide receiver Kane Everson posted a team-best seven catches for 70 yards, while Bronson Yoder found the end zone with a 13-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.