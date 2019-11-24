The Salvation Army feeds over 370 locals at Community Thanksgiving Feast in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – The Salvation Army provided a free, warm Thanksgiving meal to over 370 people on Sunday.

From 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. at The Kroc Center located at 1401 Ballentine Boulevard, there was a nice seated meal for individuals and families to partake in free food and fellowship.

Immediately following the plated meals, 40 volunteers packed up boxed meals and headed out in to the community; delivering 273 warm Thanksgiving meals to elderly community members who do not typically spend Thanksgiving with family or loved ones.

On Thursday, November 28 – Thanksgiving Day from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., the Hope Center, The Salvation Army’s emergency shelter for men, will be providing a warm Thanksgiving meal. Anyone in need of food and fellowship is invited to attend. Last year, nearly 100 meals were served to the homeless and those in need on this day.

If you or someone you know is in need, please join The Salvation Army for one of their Thanksgiving meal feedings.

To learn more about The Salvation Army’s feeding programs, visit this link.