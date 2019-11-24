Redskins snap nine-game home losing streak, beat Lions 19-16

LANDOVER, Md. – The Washington Redskins entered Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions with a nine-game home losing streak, their last win at FedEx Field dating back to October 21, 2018.

Trailing by three in the final minute of the game, Washington’s offense made big plays, gaining 33 yards on six plays to set up Dustin Hopkins’ 39-yard field goal in the final 16 seconds of the game, giving the Redskins a 19-16 victory.

The Redskins had a less than impressive start to the game, turning the ball over to the Lions after safety Tavon Wilson recovered a Dwayne Haskins fumble. Detroit couldn’t capitalize, though, and Matt Prater missed a 39-yard field goal attempt to keep the game scoreless.

Once Washington go the ball back, it managed a handful of impressive plays. Haskins extended the drive on third down with an 18-yard run, which led to quality catches by Terry McLaurin and Kelvin Harmon. The Redskins reached the red zone and 28-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins gave Washington a 3-0 lead in the first quarter.

With the game tied at three in the second quarter, wide receiver Steven Sims came up big on special teams. His 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown put Washington up 10-3.

The Redskins took a 13-6 lead into the half.

Detroit quickly found momentum coming out of the locker room. In the opening drive of the third quarter, Jeff Driskel completed a 12-yard touchdown pass to tight end Logan Thomas to tie the game at 13.

Lions take a three-point lead, their first lead of the game, in the fourth quarter with a field goal.