Police investigating after man shot in Virginia Beach

Posted 8:43 pm, November 24, 2019, by

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are investigating after a man was shot on Sunday.

Around 5:48 p.m., officials received a call for a gunshot wound in the 600 block of Barberton Drive.

When officers arrived on scene they located an adult male suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim has been transported to a local hospital.

There is no suspect information available at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

This case remains under investigation by members of the Department’s Homicide Unit. Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Google Map for coordinates 36.851789 by -75.989464.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.