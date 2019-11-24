Police investigating after man shot in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are investigating after a man was shot on Sunday.

Around 5:48 p.m., officials received a call for a gunshot wound in the 600 block of Barberton Drive.

When officers arrived on scene they located an adult male suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim has been transported to a local hospital.

There is no suspect information available at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

This case remains under investigation by members of the Department’s Homicide Unit. Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.