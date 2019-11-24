Hampton football drops season finale, Monmouth beats Pirates 48-13

Posted 12:29 am, November 24, 2019, by

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (HamptonPirates.com) – Kenji Bahar threw for 364 yards and four touchdowns, while Pete Guerriero ran for 240 yards and two scores as 12th-ranked Monmouth defeated Hampton in the season finale on Saturday 48-13.

The first two scoring drives were basically mirrors of each other.  Hampton took the first drive and the tandem of Deondre Francois and Jadakis Bonds connected on a 37-yard scoring pass to put Hampton up 7-0 early.  The Pirates drive was five-plays, 75 yards in 2:14.  Bonds became the single-season touchdown reception leader on that score with his 15th touchdown catch this year.

Monmouth responded with a Bahar to Lonnie Moore six-yard scoring pass to tie the game at 7-all.  It was a five-play, 74-yard scoring drive for the Hawks that was eight seconds quicker.

Bahar found Guerriero for a seven-yard scoring pass with 31 seconds left in the first quarter to cap off an eight-play, 46-yard scoring drive that took 3:37.  Monmouth pinned Hampton inside its ten-yardline to set up the scoring drive.

Guerriero broke off an 81-yard scoring run on its first possession of the second quarter to push the advantage to 21-7 with 13:29 left.  Bahar found Quinton Parham for a 31-yard scoring pass at the 6:28 mark of the first half as Monmouth pushed the lead to 28-7.

Hampton’s defense came up big as Desmond Sturdivant deflected a Bahar pass into the hands of Tyler Frazier to set Hampton up on its 32.  The Pirates got back on the board as Francois connected with KeyRon Catlett for a 23-yard scoring pass to finish a four-play, 68-yard scoring drive.  McKenzie had a pair of 20+ yard runs on the drive to get Hampton inside the 25 of Monmouth.

That touchdown connection gave Francois the single-season touchdown passes record of 26 breaking the mark held by Matt Montgomery in 1992 with 25.   A 23-yard run by McKenzie helped propel him into the single season top ten yards list.

Matt Mosquera with a 38-yard field goal at the halftime horn gave the Hawks a 31-13 lead.  Guerriero took the lead to 38-13 on a 38-yard touchdown run on the fourth play of the third quarter.

Hampton’s first possession of the third quarter saw McKenzie break off a season best 57 yard run which moved him up to fourth on the single-season list as he finished with 1,214 yards.  He also became the third running back to run for over 100 yards on Monmouth with a career-best 167 yards.  That was the most yards an opposing back ran for on Monmouth this year.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.