× First Warning Forecast: Breezy, but lots of sunshine

After a dreary Saturday, today will be much better with clearing skies and plenty of sunshine. Today is definitely be the pick of the weekend with highs in the low 50s. There will be a bit of a breeze out of the west at 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph. Skies will stay mostly clear overnight with temperatures falling into the upper 30s.

High pressure will be in control of our weather for pretty much the entire week. Rain chances will remain low. Monday is looking mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures will gradually warm as the week goes on. Tuesday will be milder, with highs in the low 60s. Even warmer on Wednesday as highs soar to the mid 60s, which is above normal for this time of year. We will see a little more cloud cover as a cold front approaches. It now looks like we could see a little bit of rain by late Wednesday morning. We will also see a big drop in temperatures heading into Thanksgiving. Temperatures will only warm into the low 50s. Right now, looking like a dry and sunny day.

Tropical Update

Sebastien is moving quickly toward the northeast near 32 mph. A faster motion toward the northeast is expected during the next day or so. On the forecast track, the center of Sebastien will pass near the western Azores tonight. Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph, with higher gusts. A slow decrease in the maximum winds is expected during the next couple of days. Sebastien is forecast to become post-tropical by early Monday, and it could degenerate into a trough of low pressure at any time during the next couple of days.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.