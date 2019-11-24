Detectives searching for man accused of robbing two Portsmouth restaurants

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit are continuing their investigation into the robberies of two local restaurants by, who they believe is the same individual.

The first robbery occurred on Wednesday, November 13, around 9 p.m. at the Wing Stop, located at 1507 London Boulevard. According to detectives, the suspect entered the business and produced a handgun. The suspect then ordered the employee to open the register and the employee complied with the suspect’s demands. The suspect then fled the business through the rear door of the business. No one was injured during the incident.

The second robbery occurred on Friday, November 22, at around 9:30 p.m. at the Burger King, located at 600 Airline Boulevard. According to detectives, the suspect entered the business through the front door, produced a handgun, and demanded money from the employees. The employees complied with the suspect’s demands and the suspect fled the business on foot in an unknown direction of travel. No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect is a black male weighing around 160 pounds and standing between 5’8” and 5’9” tall. He was last seen wearing a black and blue jacket with a hood, dark-colored pants and had a white cloth covering the lower portion of his face.

Detectives need your help identifying the suspect involved in both these cases. If you recognize the suspect pictured in the surveillance photographs you are urged to contact the Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.