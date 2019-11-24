2019 Norfolk Harbor Half Marathon helps grant dream for boy fighting cancer

NORFOLK, Va. – A local 12-year-old boy found out his dream was coming true thanks to the 6,000 participants in the 2019 Chartway Norfolk Harbor Half Marathon Weekend.

Koby is battling bone cancer, and when he met with the We Promise Foundation, The Chartway Charity, he told them he had a dream to visit the Hot Wheels factory in California. During the post-race party, Koby was called up on stage to learn that he is not only visiting the factory, he will also have the opportunity to design his very own Hot Wheels vehicle.

“The inaugural Chartway Norfolk Harbor 10K was a blast! The fun, flat, and fast course helped me beat my decade old PR. I had no idea I had that in me today, and I can’t wait to run it again next year, “said Karen Lindauer from Virginia Beach who set a personal record at today’s race.

With over 6,000 runners and walkers crossing the finish line of the half marathon, 10K, 5K and Kids Mile, many participants accomplished goals of their very own.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“Each year this race gets better and better. This was the 6th annual Chartway Norfolk Harbor Half Marathon Weekend, and it is exciting to see this race grow and to witness the Norfolk community embracing our runners. Being part of the holiday kickoff weekend in Norfolk makes a great experience for our participants,” said Amy Frostick, co-owner of J&A Racing. “From seeing Koby’s face light up to watching runners and walkers cross the finish line to seeing Santa in the Grand Illumination Parade, this weekend reminds us all of the magic of believing in dreams.”

Brett Haffner of Norfolk won the Chartway Norfolk Harbor Half Marathon with a finish time of 1:12:56. The winner of the half marathon on the women’s side was Sarah Lundine of Norfolk. She broke the tape in 1:24:23. The Chartway Norfolk Harbor 10K male and female winners were Cooper Hurst and Rachel Keipe. The We Promise Foundation Norfolk Harbor 5K male and female winners were David Kidd and Maeve Stiles.

After crossing the finish line, participants headed to a post-race party at Town Point Park to enjoy Blue Moon beer, White Claw Hard Seltzer, short rib Chili from The Neighborhood Harvest, and live music.

The 2020 Chartway Norfolk Harbor Half Marathon Weekend presented by Bon Secours In Motion is scheduled for November 20-22, 2020. For results and more information on this year’s event, visit this link.