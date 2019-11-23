Vice President Mike Pence makes unannounced visit to Iraq to visit US troops

Vice President Mike Pence made an unannounced trip to Iraq to visit US troops ahead of Thanksgiving, landing in the country Saturday amid violent anti-government protests.

Pence visited the Al Asad Air Force Base in western Iraq, where he was greeted by the US Ambassador to Iraq and several military officers.

He received a classified briefing from the commanding officer on the base and spoke by phone with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi.

On the call, Pence told Mahdi that he traveled to Iraq in part to “extend gratitude to the men and women (of the US military) serving in your country,” according to the TV travel pool with the vice president.

Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence later served the troops a Thanksgiving lunch, with the Vice President serving turkey and Mrs. Pence handing out yams.

As service members came up to them, the Pences asked each where they were from and thanked them for their service.

Vice President Pence then delivered remarks to about 150 service members in a hanger. “The President and your Vice President and the American people are behind you 100%,” Pence said, according to the TV travel pool.

Pence told the service members that the Trump administration was “fighting to secure another pay raise for the men and women in the military,” but added “we need Congress to do their jobs,” the TV travel pool reported.

“Congress should have finished their work months ago but you know that partisan politics and endless investigations have slowed things down,” Pence said, according to the pool, referring to the House impeachment proceedings into President Donald Trump and Ukraine.

Pence also mentioned the US military raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The Vice President recounted how he was in the White House Situation Room with Trump when they received word that Al Baghdadi was killed.

Pence also made a stop in the Iraqi city of Erbil where some US special operations forces have routinely been based.

Trump had visited US troops in Iraq at the same US Air Force base last year around Christmas — the first trip he made to a war zone as President.

On Friday, ahead of Pence’s arrival, Iraqi security forces dispersed protesters on a bridge in central Baghdad, killing three people and wounding 26 others, security forces and activists said.

More than 300 people have been killed and 15,000 injured in Iraq since the start of anti-government protests in October, according to the Iraqi Parliamentary Human Rights Committee. Protests have erupted in Baghdad and in several Shiite provinces in the south over unemployment, government corruption and the lack of basic services — such as electricity and clean water.