TCC student overcomes homelessness and is now working on a second degree

NORFOLK, Va. – One local woman went from being homeless to working on her second college degree.

Cynthia Felton said she would sleep under a bridge near the courthouse in Norfolk, in graveyards and in porta-potties.

Now Felton is working on her second college degree at Tidewater Community College and hopes to eventually get her bachelor’s in theological studies.

Felton said she left an extremely abusive relationship several years ago for her safety, but she didn’t have anywhere to go.

She said on rainy and cold nights she would try to find a porta-potty to sleep in to escape the elements and dangers on the streets.

“I get to lock the door. I knew I could actually sleep,” she said.

Felton said several times she was attacked. “I had to defend myself from getting raped,” she said.

Now she’s going back for her liberal arts degree but said being homeless again has been a constant concern while she works for her education. Felton said she knows many of her fellow students at TCC are struggling.

TCC Norfolk Interim Provost Emanuel Chestnut recently sat down with News 3 to talk about the problem.

“It is a huge issue, you have homelessness and you have food and securities. Those are two of the top concerns that our students experience,” said Chestnut.

In fact, one study found that 42 percent of community college students have food insecurities and 12 percent are homeless.

“They really struggle, and my heart goes out to them because they’re persevering and overcoming. Many of them are homeless but yet they still come to school,” said Chestnut. He said they recently had their first mobile food pantry and provided 100 students with food to bring home.

We looks at the problem and tell you how Tidewater Community College is working to combat the issue on their campuses Monday night on News 3 at 5.