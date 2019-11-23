Sea turtle hatchlings found & safety released into ocean in Outer Banks

NAGS HEAD, N.C. – Cape Hatteras National Seashore staff were able to ensure seven green sea turtle hatchlings made it safely to the ocean Friday.

CHNS said in a Facebook post that a visitor notified its staff of the seven green sea turtle hatchlings near the seashore.

After the release, staff discovered another nesting cavity at the top of a dune, located around a half mile south of Ramp 38.

97 baby turtles were discovered in that nest, officials say! They were also safely released into the ocean.

The discovery of the nest brings this year’s total number of nests on the Seashore to 473. The previous record was 325 nests.

If you see a sea turtle on the beach during your visit to Cape Hatteras National Seashore, call (252)-216-6892.