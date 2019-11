VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a fire on Silina Drive early Saturday morning.

According to the department, the call came in at 5:46 a.m. for the fire. When crews responded to the 3900 block of Silina Drive, they found a detached shed fully engulfed in the backyard.

The fire did not spread, and no injuries were reported.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation, according to Battalion Chief Mike Hopkins.