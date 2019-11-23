Longtime local writers among 2020 Hampton Roads Sports Media Hall of Fame class

HAMPTON, Va. (HRSMHOF) – The Hampton Roads Sports Media Hall of Fame (HRSMHOF) Board of Directors is proud to announce its class of 2020 inductees. The class, the third in the HRSMHOF’s history, includes local media professionals Calvin Jacox, Harry Minium, Wayne Nooe, David Teel and Debbie White.

Jacox, who will be inducted posthumously, was a columnist and sports editor for the Journal & Guide in Norfolk for 25 years. He helped spotlight African-American athletes and their teams before, during and after integration. Jacox also served as Norfolk State University’s public information officer.

Minium served as a journalist at The Virginian-Pilot for 39 years. He covered Final Fours, Super Bowls, Stanley Cup finals and college football bowl games and much more, and was twice nominated by the Pilot for the Pulitzer Prize. He now works as a senior executive writer for Old Dominion University.

Nooe has been instrumental in the public relations efforts for numerous PGA and LPGA Tour events at Kingsmill. He also served as director for the PGA and LPGA events at the Williamsburg resort for more than a decade.

Teel has worked at the Daily Press for 35 years. A renowned sports columnist, Teel has been named Virginia Sportswriter of the year 12 times by the National Sports Media Association. He has also authored a book and is a member of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.

White worked as a sportswriter at the Daily Press for two years before moving into a distinguished career in athletics administration. She was an administrator in Old Dominion University’s sports information office for 36 years and was one of the female pioneers in that role.

“This is an outstanding group of professionals who have made an impact in Southeastern Virginia for decades,” said Greg Bicouvaris, co-founder of the HRSMHOF. “We have had two great years and look forward to many more events in the future.”

This year’s Hall of Fame class will be inducted at Langley Speedway this spring at a date to be announced in the near future. For more information, log onto http://www.hrsmhof.com or contact Bicouvaris (bicogb@hotmail.com / (757) 291-4234) or Matt Michalec (mmichalec@nsu.edu / 757-633-6022).

About the Hampton Roads Sports Media Hall of Fame

The HRSMHOF was founded in July 2017 by Greg Bicouvaris, owner of GJB Productions & Marketing and local TV/radio host and announcer and network television stage manager; and Chuck Hall, Langley Speedway Promoter. Its purpose is to honor broadcast, public relations and print professionals who have worked at least five years at a media organization in the greater Hampton Roads area and have been a productive member of the community in which they live.

Five members will be inducted yearly, with the announcement of each class made in November and the induction ceremony to take place each spring prior to a race at Langley Speedway, which will also house the awards.