SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department says the ‘Suffolk Grand Illumination’ was a success!

The ceremony was held around 6 p.m. at Market Park in downtown Suffolk.

Those in attendance were able to watch a 32 foot tree light up when the switch was flipped to illuminate Suffolk for the season.

Guests were also able to enjoy seasonal music, take a tour of the Suffolk Seaboard Railroad Museum and enjoy a free horse-drawn carriage ride.