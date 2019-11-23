Former UVA basketball star Kyle Guy called up by Sacramento Kings

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 16: Melo Trimble #1 of Melbourne United drives on Kyle Guy #7 of the Sacramento Kings. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

After impressing big in the NBA G League, former University of Virginia star Kyle Guy has been called up by the Sacramento Kings.

He’ll join the team for its Sunday night matchup against the Washington Wizards.

Through seven games with the Stockton Kings, he’s averaging 25.4 points, 3.9 rebounds an 5.7 assists per game.

Guy, who was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2019 NCAA men’s Final Four following Virginia’s first-ever national championship, was the 55th overall selection in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Guy ranks first all-time at UVA in 3-point percentage (42.5%) and second in made 3-pointers (254).

