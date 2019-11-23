× First Warning Forecast: Falling rain and rising temperatures overnight

Widespread rain will continue tonight. Temperatures will actually warm up into the upper 50s to near 60 overnight as a warm front moves through. Rain will move out early Sunday, with clearing skies and plenty of sunshine. Sunday will definitely be the pick of the weekend with highs in the low 50s. There will be a bit of a breeze out of the northwest at 10-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

High pressure will be in control of our weather for pretty much the entire week. Rain chances will remain low. Monday is looking mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures will gradually warm as the week goes on. Tuesday will be milder, with highs in the low 60s. Even warmer on Wednesday as highs soar to the mid 60s, which is above normal for this time of year. We will see a little more cloud cover as a cold front approaches. We should stay mainly dry here in Hampton Roads and NE North Carolina. We will however see a big drop in temperatures heading into Thanksgiving. Temperatures will only warm into the low 50s. Right now, should be a mainly dry and sunny day.

Tropical Update

Sebastien is moving toward the northeast near 26 mph. A fast northeastward or east-northeastward motion is expected during the next day or two. Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts. Little change in the maximum wind speed is expected during the next couple of days. Sebastien is forecast to become post-tropical by Monday and it could become a remnant trough of low pressure sooner than that.

Meteorologist April Loveland

