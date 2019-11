VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 3900 block of Silina Drive located in the Plaza section of the City on Saturday.

The fire was reported around 5:46 a.m. First arriving crews saw heavy fire showing from the back yard. The structure on fire was a detached garage, according to officials.

The fire was under control within 15 minutes. There were no injuries reported and the cause is under investigation.

There are no further details at this time.