Coast Guard searching for missing boater near Kill Devil Hills

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Coast Guard is searching for a missing 72-year-old boater who was reported missing while sailing from New York to Florida, Saturday.

Michael Bye was reported to be sailing aboard his 35-foot recreational vessel, the H.M.S. Me II.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard’s Fifth District command center were notified at 7:40 p.m., Friday that Bye had failed to make contact at an agreed upon time by a family member.

Coast Guard search-and-rescue coordinators found his last position via cellphone in the area of Kill Devil Hills.

An HC-130 Hercules from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, N.C. is currently on-scene searching.

Bye was scheduled to meet a friend in Belhaven, North Carolina, Saturday, but did not arrive. Anyone with additional information regarding this case should contact the D5 command center on VHF-FM channel 16 or at (757)-398-6390.