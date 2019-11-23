Coast Guard searching for missing boater near Kill Devil Hills

Posted 5:15 pm, November 23, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Coast Guard is searching for a missing 72-year-old boater who was reported missing while sailing from New York to Florida, Saturday.

Michael Bye was reported to be sailing aboard his 35-foot recreational vessel, the H.M.S. Me II.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard’s Fifth District command center were notified at 7:40 p.m., Friday that Bye had failed to make contact at an agreed upon time by a family member.

Coast Guard search-and-rescue coordinators found his last position via cellphone in the area of Kill Devil Hills.

An HC-130 Hercules from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, N.C. is currently on-scene searching.

Bye was scheduled to meet a friend in Belhaven, North Carolina, Saturday, but did not arrive. Anyone with additional information regarding this case should contact the D5 command center on VHF-FM channel 16 or at (757)-398-6390.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.