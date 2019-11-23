Chicago Cubs acquire Newport News product Jharel Cotton

CHICAGO – Jharel Cotton, a Menchville High School alumnus who played baseball at East Carolina University, has been acquired by the Chicago Cubs.

After being designated for assignment by the Oakland Athletics this week, he was traded to the Cubs for cash considerations.

Cotton spent the 2019 season with the Athletics’ Triple-A affiliate after missing all of 2018 while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Over the course of 29 starts for Oakland during the 2016 and ’17 seasons, the right-handed pitcher posted a 4.95 ERA and went 11-10.

The #Cubs today acquired RHP Jharel Cotton from the Athletics for a cash consideration. pic.twitter.com/3CSbbfv6Rx — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) November 23, 2019

Cotton moved to Newport News from the U.S. Virgin Islands. Following his career at Menchville, Cotton played two years at Miami Dade College before transferring to East Carolina. The Dodgers selected him in the 20th round of the 2012 MLB First-Year Player Draft. He was acquired by the Angels in July as one piece of the Josh Reddick/Rich Hill trade.

Cotton is the second U.S. Virgin Island-born pitcher to reach the big leagues.