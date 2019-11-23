Annual Santa Paws Pet Supply Drive at NC Aquarium beginning November 25

MANTEO, N.C. – The North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island is getting festive for some furry friends in need with the annual Santa Paws Pet Supply Drive benefiting the Outer Banks SPCA.

NCARI was able to donate over 1,800 pounds of pet food and supplies to help animals waiting to find their forever homes.

This yearly drive begins November 25 and ends January 5, and donors get perks, too! Each person donating a bag of dry pet food weighing seven pounds or more will receive a free admission to the Aquarium.

Also, anyone bringing in pet food or other items will be entered for a chance to win a one-of-a-kind painting created by resident river otters Banks and Finn.

The Outer Banks SPCA is in need of additional supplies to help make this season one to remember, including blankets, towels, peroxide, cotton balls, puppy and kitten formula, collars and leashes.

Visit this link for a full list of the most needed items. Make a donation to the Santa Paws Pet Supply Drive and help make this holiday a meowy one for dogs and cats in need!

