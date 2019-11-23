757 Showdown: Oscar Smith football beats Landstown 20-16, advances to region finals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - In the final four seconds of Friday night's game, Landstown High School quarterback Chris Price threw a hail mary in an attempt to give the Eagles a victory, but Oscar Smith High School's defense prevailed and the Tigers won 20-16.

Oscar Smith got ahead early, taking a 6-0 lead on the first drive of the game.

With three seconds remaining in the second quarter, Landstown scored its first touchdown of the game before the Tigers took a 13-9 into the half.

Oscar Smith added its last touchdown of the game in the third quarter to take a 20-9 lead.

The Eagles pulled within four points with 11 minutes remaining in the game and had a chance to win in the final four seconds with a hail mary, but fell short and lost 20-16.

"This is a game that a championship team needs to build us closer to make a big, deep run," Tigers head coach Chris Scott said. "We need to be challenged and as long as we stand together we're going all the way."

The Tigers face Thomas Dale, which beat Ocean Lakes 36-6 Friday night, in next week's Class 6 Region A final.