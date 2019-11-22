What to watch: WGNT 27’s primetime programming week of November 24th 2019

WGNT – From old to new and comedy to drama, tune into WGNT 27 for news, sports, weather and entertainment, throughout the day and night.

A look at every show on WGNT 27 Primetime during the week of November 24th

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 24

BATWOMAN

“The Rabbit Hole” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)

LEGACY – Back in Gotham, battling Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and the Wonderland Gang from the shadows, Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) continues to be haunted by the events surrounding her sister’s death 15 years earlier. While the city holds on to hope that Batman has returned, Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and the Crows up the stakes trying to take down the villainous crew. Kate continues to look to Bruce Wayne’s legacy for guidance as Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) inadvertently gets pulled into Batwoman’s vigilante heroics. Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and Kate are forced to team up, while Mary (Nicole Kang) finds herself in Alice’s crosshairs. Elizabeth Anweis also stars. The episode was written by Caroline Dries and directed by Marcos Siega (#102). Original airdate 10/13/2019. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

SUPERGIRL

“Event Horizon”— (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

SEASON PREMIERE ENCORE – Kara (Melissa Benoist) is surprised to find that CatCo has a new owner who has brought in a star reporter. New couples emerge and explore their budding relationships while J’onn J’onzz (David Harewood) receives an unexpected visitor. Jesse Warn directed the episode written by Derek Simon & Nicki Holcomb (#501). Original airdate 10/6/2019.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25

ALL AMERICAN

“Coming Home” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

UNCONVENTIONAL METHODS – With Spencer (Daniel Ezra), Grace (Karimah Westbrook), Dillon (Jalyn Hall) and Darnell (guest star Abraham D. Juste) reeling from the news about why Corey (guest star Chad Coleman) may have left, they set out on a mission to find him. After locating Corey and trying to convince him to go home with them, the weekend turns out to be just what everyone needed. In an effort to keep fighting for the family to be whole again, Billy (Taye Diggs) arranges for the family to meet with a family therapist and possibly help decide on the next step for them. During the session, the therapist gives Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Olivia (Samantha Logan) a separate assignment, which helps them learn more about each other than either knew. Benny Boom directed the episode written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll & Lorna Osunsanmi (#207). Original airdate 11/25/2019.

BLACK LIGHTNING

“The Book of Resistance: Chapter Two” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

ANISSA REACHES OUT TO JEFFERSON FOR HELP – Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Jefferson (Cress Williams) have a heart-to-heart and she tells him she needs Black Lightning’s help in escorting meta refugees out of the perimeter. Meanwhile, Gambi (James Remar) implores Lynn (Christine Adams) to help get him access to the Pit. Lastly, Jennifer (China Anne McClain) grows closer to Brandon (guest star Jahking Guilory). Marvin Jones III, Damon Gupton and Jordan Calloway also star. Oz Scott directed the episode written by Lynelle White (#307). Original airdate 11/25/2019.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26

THE FLASH

“The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Pt. 1 — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

PART ONE OF THE MID-SEASON FINALE – As Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) stands on the threshold of his impending death in Crisis, his convictions are tested when the monstrous Dr. Ramsey Rosso (guest star Sendhil Ramamurthy) infects The Flash with a mysterious, hallucinogenic contagion. Meanwhile, reporter Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) uncovers a vast conspiracy. Chad Lowe directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (#607). Original airdate 11/26/2019.

ARROW

“Reset” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

YOU CAN’T FIGHT YOUR FATE – After being double-crossed by Lyla (guest star Audrey Marie Anderson), Oliver (Stephen Amell) finds himself facing a life or death situation that seems very familiar. Laurel (Katie Cassidy) has the opportunity to make amends with the past. David Ramsey directed the episode written by Onalee Hunter Hughes & Maya Houston (#806). Original airdate 11/26/2019.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27

TWO HOUR SPECIAL

“iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 1” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV)

NIGHT ONE OF A TWO PART EPIC MUSICAL EVENT ─ The legendary concert event, filmed over two nights at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, features performances by some of the biggest names in the music industry. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest (“On Air with Ryan Seacrest”), the iconic lineup of musical acts scheduled to perform includes Camila Cabello, Tim McGraw, French Montana, Halsey, Steve Aoki, and many more. Original airdate 10/2/2019.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 28

TWO HOUR SPECIAL

“2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 2” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV)

NIGHT TWO OF A TWO PART EPIC MUSICAL EVENT ─ The legendary concert event, filmed over two nights at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, features performances by some of the biggest names in the music industry. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest (“On Air with Ryan Seacrest”), the iconic lineup of musical acts scheduled to perform includes Alicia Keys, Miley Cyrus, Chance the Rapper, Zac Brown Band, Mumford & Sons, and many more. Original airdate 10/3/2019.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29

ONE HOUR SPECIAL

“Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer”— (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-G) (HDTV)

A TIMELESS CHRISTMAS SPECIAL ─ Based on the hit song that became a timeless holiday classic, this lively and outrageously timeless comedy and heartwarming adventure features young Jake Spankenheimer on the quest of a lifetime to track down his missing Grandma on Christmas Eve and prove that Santa Claus is indeed real. Michele Lee (“Knots Landing”) provides the voice of Jake’s greedy Cousin Mel and recording artist Elmo Shropshire provides the narration.

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

“Penn & Teller: Merry Fool Us”— (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

HOLIDAY MAGIC – The magical duo of PENN & TELLER is joined by host Alyson Hannigan to help kick off the holiday season with this all-new special complete with magicians, costumes and a Christmas Trophy! The special is produced by 1/17 PRODUCTIONS with executive producers Peter Adam Golden, Andrew Golder, Penn Jillette and Teller. Original airdate 11/29/2019.