Three celebrities arrested at another one of Jane Fonda’s protests

Posted 9:33 pm, November 22, 2019, by

Jane Fonda said she wants to get arrested every Friday — all to address the climate crisis. It’s been four out of seven for her.

The actress and activist said she moved to Washington for four months to raise awareness about the devastating challenges that are facing the Earth.

Jane Fonda said she wants to get arrested every Friday. That’s exactly what she plans to do — all to address the climate crisis.

“There is a collective crisis, requires collective action,” the 81-year-old told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour. “And so I decided to use my celebrity to try to raise the sense of urgency, and I moved to Washington, and I’m going to get arrested every Friday.”

She calls these protests “Fire Drill Fridays.” Each week, she along with other advocacy organizations gather at the US Capitol to bring attention to how the climate crisis intersects with different parts of the human life, such as militarism, women and human rights.

Related: Jane Fonda taken into custody at climate crisis protest in Washington

Here’s a timeline of Fonda’s protests so far:

  • November 22: The latest protest
  • November 15: More celebrities join Fonda
  • November 8: There was ice cream
  • November 1: Held in police custody
  • October 25: With Ted Danson
  • October 18: With Sam Waterston
  • October 11: The first arrest
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.