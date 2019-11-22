The Locker Room Show | November 22

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room, Wink and Megan deliver high school highlights from across Hampton Roads during the season's second week of the postseason. 17 teams from our area enter the weekend still alive in the Virginia High School League (VHSL) playoffs, and tonight's Friday Football Frenzy Locker Room show covers each and every one of the 17.

Games showcased during the show include: Woodside vs. Salem, Nansemond River vs. Maury, Warwick vs. Lake Taylor, King's Fork vs. Churchland, Thomas Dale vs. Ocean Lakes, Phoebus vs. York and Poquoson vs. King William.

Plus, Megan showcases Landstown vs. Oscar Smith in this week's Hercules Fence 757 Showdown.