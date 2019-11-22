Organizations in Norfolk’s Grand Illumination Parade making adjustments as rain moves through

NORFOLK, Va. – This year’s Grand Illumination Parade theme, “Toyland,” will be brought to life with dozens of marching bands, walking units and floats.

It’s an annual tradition for Christy Fisher and her family.

“[My son] loves watching all the marching bands,” Fisher explained to News 3 reporter Brian Hill. “My daughter and I do, too.”

But some of their favorites might not be smiling and waving in Downtown Norfolk Saturday night.

“You won’t see Sven if it’s pouring, “ Scott with the Hurrah Players said.

Tomorrow, rain could move into our area and put a damper on the Christmas celebration.

For weeks, the Hurrah Players have been designing and building their float, “The Toyland Magic of Frozen.”

“We always want the float to be a crowd-pleaser,” Hurrah Players’ founder Hugh Copeland said. “We want to come around the corner and people go, ‘Yay!'”

Parade organizers said the celebration is rain or shine. The Hurrah Players told us they will make adjustments as the downpour pushes through.

“Sven is a full-length reindeer made out of fur. He cannot get wet. Elsa might have an umbrella,” Copeland explained.

Come rain or shine, businesses are ready for the thousands expected to attend.

“We have been preparing for a week now with all our specials,” co-owner of Greenhouse Kitchen and The Grilled Cheese Bistro Dina Taylor said. “Next door at the Grilled Cheese Bistro, we are doing our lobster mac and cheese grilled cheese.”

Fisher said if it rains, she’s staying home.

“I don’t wanna be in the rain,” Fisher explained.

With less people possibly coming, some restaurants say it will likely cause a slight loss of business, but they’re optimistic.

“I think we are still going to have a good turnout. People will come and support the parade,” Taylor said.

If you’re coming, organizers say bring rain gear and get here early.

Click here for full holiday coverage and local events.