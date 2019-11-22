Man arrested in Michigan for 1980 local murder

NORFOLK, Va. – A 70-year-old Michigan man was arrested Friday in connection with a 1980 homicide of a Norfolk woman, according to the Michigan State Police.

Dennis Lee Bowman was arrested in Allegan County, Michigan, for Kathleen O’Brien Doyle’s murder. Doyle was 25 when she was found murdered in her Norfolk residence on September 11, 1980.

Boyle’s husband, a U.S. Navy pilot, was deployed at the time of the homicide.

Norfolk Police detectives and NCIS agents partnered with the Michigan State Police, the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and the Allegan County, Michigan Sheriff’s Office in locating a suspect in Boyle’s murder.

“This 39-year-long investigation demonstrates the Norfolk Police Department’s commitment to pursue justice for victims and their families no matter how long it takes,” said Norfolk Chief of Police Larry Boone. “No victim is ever forgotten. I would like to recognize the women and men of NCIS for their commitment to this case. NCIS has been partnered with us from the beginning of this investigation, and their contributions throughout the years have been instrumental in solving this case.

“I would also like to thank the Allegan County, Michigan Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Ottawa County, Michigan Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Police, for their assistance.”

Bowman is being held in the State of Michigan, awaiting extradition to Virginia.