Man arrested, charged in connection with Chesapeake shooting death of 21-year-old woman

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of 21-year-old Dashay Whack, according to the Chesapeake Police Department.

Police said in a statement that 26-year-old Chesapeake man Marcell Charles Owens was charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The charges stem from a November 14 shooting on Acorn Street. Police found Whack suffering from life-threatening injuries; she was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

Owens is currently being held at the Chesapeake City Jail.

Officers with the Chesapeake Police Department are still investigating the shooting. If you or someone you know has information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) .

