Man airlifted to hospital after being hit by car in York County

YORK Co., Va. – An auto-pedestrian crash on Merrimac Trail sent a man to the hospital Friday evening.

Virginia State Police were called to the scene to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian.

Authorities say around 5:43 p.m., the driver of a 2015 Nissan Altima was driving westbound on Merrimac Trail approaching James York Plaza when they entered the left turn lane and hit the 59-year-old Williamsburg man. State Police say the victim was walking in the middle of the road against traffic.

The man was flown by med-flight to the Medical College of Virginia with life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still being investigated, and no charges have been placed at this time.

