Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Tracking more rain for the weekend, cooler temps

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Skies gradually clear overnight with lows in the mid 40s. Winds will be light between 5 and 10 mph.

Another round of rain will move in for the weekend. An area of low pressure will bring in rain later Saturday to early Sunday. Rain will move in Saturday afternoon with the biggest rain chance Saturday night. Showers will move out early Sunday and skies should clear by midday. Highs will cool back to the mid 50s this weekend.

We will start next week with sunshine and 50s. Highs will warm into the 60s by midweek with a chance for scattered showers on Wednesday. Thanksgiving looks nice, with sunshine and highs in the 50s.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: W/N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, PM Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NE/SE 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 22nd

1929 Winter Weather: 3.8″ snow – Richmond, VA

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Sebastien is centered about 600 miles NE of the Leeward Islands and moving ENE at 15 mph. An ENE to NE motion is expected during the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is expected, and Sebastien is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone this weekend.

