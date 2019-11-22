Local yacht owner accused of asking juvenile to take inappropriate pictures arrested in Maryland

MATHEWS Co., Va. – Officials with the Mathews County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday a local yacht owner who they say allegedly asked a young girl to take inappropriate photographs has been arrested.

William “Billy” Hooper Jr. was located and arrested without incident in La Plata, Maryland, by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Hooper has been charged with being a Fugitive from Virginia and will be extradited back to Virginia in the near future. The sheriff’s office says they’ve been “inundated with calls, messages and social media reports that helped lead” to Hooper’s arrest.

Mathews County officials say they had been investigating an offense that allegedly happened between April 1 and June 1 of this year. They say a young girl who was employed by Hooper was alone on one of his yachts when he propositioned her to take pornographic photos of herself in exchange for money.

The sheriff’s office’s investigation uncovered evidence of graphic material involving Hooper and the victim. Other graphic material involving unidentified victims were also recovered, authorities say.

On November 21, the sheriff’s office executed search warrants at Hooper’s residence/business, Williams Wharf Oyster Company, LLC, located on Williams Wharf Road in Mathews County. They also executed a search on a 59-foot yacht Hooper owned and registered to the company.

Before his arrest, officials said outstanding warrants charged Hooper with the following:

Human Trafficking

Solicitation of Prostitution of a Minor under 16 years of Age

Forcible Sodomy

two counts of Manufacture Child Pornography

two counts of Use of Communications Systems to Facilitate Offenses Involving Children

The sheriff’s office said Hooper was aware of the charges before he was arrested.

