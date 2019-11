Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Holiday gift shopping is in full swing and many are planning to purchase jewelry for their loved ones this year. Mike Beem from Diamonds Direct shares some special fashion jewelry and custom engagement rings that will make perfect gifts for the holidays.

Plus, we learn about the Diamonds Direct designer showcase and some of the special deals that will be available at the event.

Diamonds Direct

4452 Virginia Beach Boulevard, Virginia Beach

diamondsdirect.com