Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Tracking rain for the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Showers today, more rain this weekend… We will warm to the low and mid 60s today, about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year. Scattered showers will move in with a cold front from midday to the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies and winds picking up, SW/W at 10-15 mph.

Another round of rain will move in for the weekend. An area of low pressure will bring in rain later Saturday to early Sunday. Rain will move in Saturday afternoon with the biggest rain chance Saturday night. Showers will move out early Sunday and skies should clear by midday. Highs will cool back to the mid 50s this weekend.

We will start next week with sunshine and 50s. Highs will warm into the 60s by midweek with a chance for scattered showers on Wednesday. Thanksgiving looks nice, with sunshine and highs in the 50s.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW/W 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: W/N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, PM Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NE/SE 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 22nd

1929 Winter Weather: 3.8″ snow – Richmond, VA

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Sebastien is centered about 600 miles NE of the Leeward Islands and moving ENE at 15 mph. An ENE to NE motion is expected during the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is expected, and Sebastien is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone this weekend.

