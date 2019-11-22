Former Old Dominion QB Taylor Heinicke joins St. Louis BattleHawks of XFL

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – After being released by the NFL’s Carolina Panthers this preseason, quarterback Taylor Heinicke has a new home.

The former Old Dominion University standout has joined the St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL. The record-setting QB is one of three triggermen assigned to XFL teams Friday. The 26 year-old Heinicke joins Chase Litton (Seattle Dragons) and former Redskins quarterback Josh Johnson (Los Angeles Wildcats) as new additions to the XFL.

“Our coaches and scouts are continuing to identify the very best talent available to the XFL and our teams, which elevates the level of competition,” XFL Commissioner and CEO Oliver Luck said. “We are excited to welcome these three talented quarterbacks to our league and look forward to mini-camp when our teams get on the field and competition begins.”

Heinicke finished his ODU career in 2014 ranking third in FBS history in total offense; fourth in FBS with 132 touchdown passes; and sixth in passing yards. He spent time with the Minnesota Vikings (2015-2017), New England Patriots (2017), Houston Texans (2017) and Carolina Panthers (2018-2019) in the NFL.

Last season, he appeared in six games for the Panthers – completing 35 of 57 passes for 320 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

The XFL’s relaunch is set for February 2020.