Dirt bike crash kills Gates Co. basketball star, 13-year-old boy

GATES CO., Va. – The Gates County community is dealing with tragedy after a 19-year-old high school basketball star and a 13-year-old boy died during a dirt bike crash on Wednesday night.

According to North Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8 p.m. near Turner Road and Harrell Church Road, which is near the Gatesville town line. Highway Patrol says they believe the two teens were racing before the collision.

Demond Jones is the 19-year-old who died. The 13-year-old boy’s name is not being released due to his age. Officials added that both were going in the opposite direction of each other when both of their bikes collided.

Officials said they are unsure if Jones nor the 13-year-old boy, had on helmets when the crash occurred.

Gates County School superintendent Dr. Barry Williams sent out a tweet of Jones on his Gates County High School basketball team. “In loving memory, Demond Jones. I miss you,” said Williams in the tweet with the photo.

He also spoke to News 3 by phone Friday and said. “This is a huge loss for Gates County, you can walk into the middle school or high school where the boys attended and it would just break your heart,” said Williams.

Two white crosses with flowers now sit at the site where the two teens were killed.

In loving memory, Demond Jones. I miss you. pic.twitter.com/EqwuKG8rAr — Dr. Barry Williams (@williamsbBarry) November 21, 2019

Police are still investigating the crash.

Download the News 3 App for updates on this story.