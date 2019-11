Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Choosing a Medicare plan is one of the most important decisions a person can make not only for their health and well-being, but also for their wallet. Senior vice president of consumer engagement for United Healthcare Medicare and Retirement, Chuck Swensson, educates us about various options and what different Medicare plans can offer.

For more information visit uhcmedicarehealthplans.com.