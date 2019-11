CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for a week.

Jayla Danielle Hodges has been missing since November 14. Authorities say she is still believed to be in the Hampton Roads area with adult friends.

Hodges is currently not taking her prescribed medication, police say.

If you have seen Hodges or know of her whereabouts, you are asked to contact local police.

