Certain salad kit products sold in Virginia, N.C. recalled for possible E. coli contamination

WASHINGTON – A variety of salad products sold by Missa Bay are being recalled from across the country after the lettuce in those products were tested, and may be contaminated with E. coli.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall of the products sold in North Carolina and Virginia. These products were produced by Missa Bay from October 14, 2019, through October 16, 2019.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 18502B” inside the USDA mark of inspection. who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Some of the salad brands recalled are Little Salad Bistro, Ready Pac Bistro, Bonduelle Fresh, Signature Cafe, Marketside and Good & Gather. One of the products is also a chicken caesar salad that is sold in Domino’s.

Other states impacted by the recall include Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

According to information provided by the USDA, most people infected with STEC O157:H7 develop diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting. Some illnesses last longer and can be more severe. Infection is usually diagnosed by testing of a stool sample. Vigorous rehydration and other supportive care is the usual treatment; antibiotic treatment is generally not recommended. Most people recover within a week, but, rarely, some develop a more severe infection. Hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure, is uncommon with STEC O157:H7 infection. HUS can occur in people of any age but is most common in children under 5 years old, older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

