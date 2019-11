Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Command Module Apollo 12 was the second manned mission to the moon on November 14, 1969 and The Virginia Air and Space Center has created an entire exhibit to celebrate the anniversary. Robert Griesmer educates us on some of the exciting facts from the mission and talks about all the exhibit has to offer.

Virginia Air and Space Center

(757) 727-0900 || vasc.org/