8 people arrested, charged with drug crimes after local narcotics investigation

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The Williamsburg Police Department and the Tri-Rivers Drug Task Force concluded the first phase of a months-long undercover investigation with a narcotics round-up, arresting eight people on drug-related charges.

Officers said that they seized cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, THC oil and marijuana during the investigation, as well as one firearm.

“We are thankful that we have community members that trust us enough to share this type of information with the police so that together, we can make our community a safer place for all,” said Williamsburg Police Chief Sean Dunn. “I would also like to express my appreciation for the steadfast efforts by our investigators and the assisting Tri-Rivers Drug Task Force members whose brave efforts allowed us to develop charges and make apprehensions without incident.”

The people arrested were:

William Deon Binns, 26 – three counts of distribution of a Schedule II substance, three counts of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance

Carla Redcross Caldwell, 55 – two counts of distribution of a Schedule II substance, one count of attempting to distribute a Schedule II substance, two counts of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance

Antonio Lamont Redcross, 36 – two counts of distribution of a Schedule II substance, one count of attempting to distribute a Schedule II substance, two counts of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance

John Richard Atterberry II, 41 – two counts of distribution of a Schedule II substance

Christopher Cary, 42 – one count of distribution of a Schedule II substance, one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance

Logan Edward Thomas, 33 – one count of distribution of a Schedule I substance, one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance

Erin Alexis Sebert, 19 – one count of distribution of a a Schedule I substance, one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance

Annabel Del Valle, 48 – two counts of possession of a Schedule II substance, one count of possession of a firearm while unlawfully possessing a Schedule I or II substance

Police are still searching for Logan Edward Thomas and Christopher Cary.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of these two individuals, please contact 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or contact police at 757-220-2331.