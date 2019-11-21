VBFD partners with Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia for ‘Operation Extinguish Hunger’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Fire Department is partnering with the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore to collect food for families in need this holiday season.

According to the department, “Operation Extinguish Hunger” isn’t just serving Virginia Beach residents — it’s feeding families across the region. Fire stations across the city are accepting non-perishable food donations, as well as formula, baby food, diapers and wipes, that will be given to the Foodbank.

The Foodbank asks that participants donate food in non-breakable containers with nutrition labels intact. Low-fat, low-sodium and low-sugar foods are preferred.

The department has delivered well over 3 tons of food to the Foodbank in 2019 — more than 4,000 meals.

“What began as a temporary relief effort for those hit hard by Hurricane Matthew in 2016 has become a permanent part of VBFD operations and exceeded even our own goals to help those in need of a nourishing meal,” Art Kohn, the public information officer for the fire department, said in a statement. “However, even with the success of this program, ‘extinguishing hunger’ remains a challenge and is especially important this time of year.”