U.S. Attorney’s office creates new website for people who may have been victimized by a doctor

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The U.S. Attorney’s office has created a new website for people who may have been victimized by a doctor accused of performing unnecessary surgeries.

Officials said they have had many current and former patients of Dr. Javaid Perwaiz come forward with concerns.

They would not release a specific number, but they said they are looking to speak to more people.

Perwaiz was arrested for health care fraud and making false statements relating to health care matters for conduct alleged to have occurred between 2010 and 2019.

Officials filed a criminal complaint on November 7, 2019, and he remains held in jail without bond.

They say he is accused of performing hysterectomies and the removal of ovaries and fallopian tubes to unsuspecting patients.

They allege his motive was financial gain.

Below is information for patients:

Public Outreach

To ensure that members of the public, including current and former patients of Dr. Perwaiz, are informed of developments in this ongoing case, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has established a page on its website, available here. The website currently includes a copy of the criminal complaint and supporting affidavit summarizing the charges filed against the defendant.

In addition, the website includes the following guidance for current or former patients:

FBI Tips

Current and former patients should contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov if they would like to share information.

Medical Records

Current or former patients seeking a copy of their medical records should email usavae.perwaiz.medical.records@usdoj.gov with their full name and dates of service.

Please Note: FBI is not in possession of all medical records maintained by Dr. Perwaiz’s practice.

Click here for our full coverage on the malpractice case against Dr. Javaid Perwaiz.