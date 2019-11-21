U.S. Census Bureau recruiting in Hampton Roads for 2020 Census Team

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The United States Census Bureau is recruiting thousands of people around the country, including in Hampton Roads, to assist with the 2020 Census count.

The Census Bureau is hiring for positions such as census takers, recruiting assistants, office clerks and supervisory staff. Pay rates can vary by position and location, the department said, with positions in almost every city and county in the state.

To apply, visit the Census Bureau’s website and fill out an online application. The Census Bureau said the process should only take 30 minutes.

