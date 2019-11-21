× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain moving in for Friday and the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunshine today, rain on the way… We will see mostly sunny skies this morning through midday. Clouds will build in this afternoon to evening. Highs today will return to the mid 50s, about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

We will warm to the low and mid 60s on Friday, the warmest day of the week. Expect partly cloudy skies tomorrow morning with mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Scattered showers will move in with a cold front from midday to the afternoon. Winds will pick up tomorrow, SW/W at 10-15 with gusts to 20 mph.

We are tracking rain for the weekend. An area of low pressure will bring in another round of rain later Saturday to early Sunday. Rain will move in Saturday afternoon with the biggest rain chance Saturday night. Showers will move out early Sunday and skies should clear by midday. Highs will cool back to the mid 50s this weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N/W 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers, Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 10-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 21st

1994 Flash Flood: Norfolk, Prince George

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Sebastien is centered about 355 miles NNE of the Leeward Islands and moving NNE at 8 mph. A faster NE motion is expected during the next few days. Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast, and Sebastien could become a

hurricane tonight or Friday before weakening this weekend.

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.